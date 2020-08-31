Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0658 on Major Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $33.46 million and $482,413.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000563 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 115.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

