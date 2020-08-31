ScPrime (SCP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,526.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. ScPrime has a market cap of $1.93 million and $11,526.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ScPrime has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00143553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.01693960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00201567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00181425 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,591,317 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.