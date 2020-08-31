SelfSell (SSC) Market Capitalization Achieves $49,849.74

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. Over the last week, SelfSell has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $49,849.74 and $30.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00028072 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

