Semux (SEM) Price Hits $0.0389 on Top Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Semux has a market cap of $494,711.62 and approximately $76,479.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00028068 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00029443 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00015325 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003993 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001395 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

