Sharder Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.22 Million (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Sharder has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sharder has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $253,986.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder token can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00041871 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $677.93 or 0.05792214 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035880 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014822 BTC.

SS is a token. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org

Sharder can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

