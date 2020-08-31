SingularDTV Market Capitalization Hits $6.94 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $6.94 million and $198,780.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

