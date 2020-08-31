SnowGem Market Capitalization Achieves $1.39 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $143,149.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002889 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000068 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 27,925,120 coins and its circulating supply is 27,848,028 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

