Social Activity Token Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (SAT)

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, Social Activity Token has traded down 40.6% against the dollar. Social Activity Token has a market capitalization of $44,557.13 and $6.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Activity Token token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Social Activity Token alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008039 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00076837 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00300992 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002188 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039253 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000353 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Social Activity Token Token Profile

Social Activity Token (SAT) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. The official message board for Social Activity Token is medium.com/@sphereofficial . Social Activity Token’s official website is sphere.social . Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Social Activity Token Token Trading

Social Activity Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Activity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Activity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Activity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Activity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.