Social Send One Day Volume Reaches $52.00 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Social Send has a total market cap of $224,719.83 and approximately $52.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Social Send has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Social Send alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00023096 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004428 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004176 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.