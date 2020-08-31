SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -2.00

Media coverage about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) has been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a news sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted SoftBank Group’s score:

Shares of SFTBY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 353,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,786. The company has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $33.12.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoftBank Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SFTBY shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.95.

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

