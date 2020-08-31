Spectre.ai Dividend Token Market Capitalization Tops $5.01 Million (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 47.2% lower against the dollar. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $131.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041778 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $678.04 or 0.05791550 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014682 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Dividend Token

SXDT is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

