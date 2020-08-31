Spendcoin Price Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and $258,790.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Spendcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00143553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.01693960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00201567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00181425 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,670.03 or 2.87892980 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,120,346 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

