Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Tops $0.0328 on Exchanges

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $26.87 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00041871 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $677.93 or 0.05792214 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035880 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014822 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,409,893 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

