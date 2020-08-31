Startcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00 (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, Startcoin has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Startcoin has a total market cap of $184,649.65 and approximately $2.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Startcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006554 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Startcoin

Startcoin (CRYPTO:START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

