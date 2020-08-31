Streamr DATAcoin Price Hits $0.0764 (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, BitForex, Mercatox and Radar Relay. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00142639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.73 or 0.01699898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00202058 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00181046 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,301.18 or 2.93411842 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDEX, Binance, Gate.io, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Coinone, BitForex, Mercatox, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

