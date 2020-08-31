StrongHands (SHND) Market Cap Reaches $505,659.23

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $505,659.23 and approximately $333.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, STEX, CoinExchange and Graviex. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 42.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,050,694,042 coins and its circulating supply is 16,637,499,688 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Coindeal, STEX, BiteBTC, Graviex, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

