Super Zero (SERO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.58 Million

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, Super Zero has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Super Zero has a market capitalization of $25.00 million and $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00077797 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00301036 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002183 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039258 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010153 BTC.

About Super Zero

Super Zero (SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

