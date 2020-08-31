SwftCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.58 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 61.1% higher against the US dollar. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $10.10 million and approximately $16.58 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00042155 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.91 or 0.05745087 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035727 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014777 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

