Tael Trading 12.5% Higher This Week (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Tael coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $6.32, $5.22, $119.16 and $13.96. Tael has a total market capitalization of $17.11 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tael has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00042124 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.47 or 0.05731219 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035750 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014684 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $4.92, $7.20, $13.96, $24.72, $6.32, $18.11, $5.22, $34.91, $45.75, $10.00, $62.56 and $119.16. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.