TajCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $14.00 (TAJ)

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded up 40% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. TajCoin has a market cap of $16,871.25 and $14.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TajCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, TajCoin has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00064999 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00754804 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.34 or 0.01850536 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,722.78 or 1.00276485 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013254 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00147421 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007111 BTC.

TAJ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 18,042,974 coins. TajCoin’s official website is tajcoin.tech . TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

TajCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TajCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TajCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

