TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. TE Connectivity reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

TEL stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,861. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.69. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

