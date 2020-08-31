TENA (TENA) Price Hits $0.0374 on Major Exchanges

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, TENA has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One TENA token can now be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and CPDAX. TENA has a market capitalization of $100,068.81 and $36.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00143983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.81 or 0.01672572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00203872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00180206 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,584.80 or 2.78326416 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

