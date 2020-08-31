The Force Protocol Price Up 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $29.26 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0939 or 0.00000804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007689 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00036292 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

The Force Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

