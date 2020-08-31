Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0111 on Top Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $42.70 million and $7.00 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

