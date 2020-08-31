THORChain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.26 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One THORChain token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00008717 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $161.49 million and $11.26 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THORChain has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

