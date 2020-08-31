Thore Cash Market Cap Achieves $73,730.34 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $73,730.34 and $104,948.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00531864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010885 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000519 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

