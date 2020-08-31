Tierion (TNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.51 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Tierion token can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. Tierion has a market cap of $7.51 million and $329,611.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tierion has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars.

