TigerCash (TCH) Hits One Day Volume of $4.99 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $354,475.92 and approximately $4.99 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TigerCash has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.50 or 0.01534031 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.