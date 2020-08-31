TOP Market Cap Hits $13.03 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. TOP has a market capitalization of $13.03 million and approximately $552,195.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One TOP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00143983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.81 or 0.01672572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00203872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00180206 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,584.80 or 2.78326416 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

