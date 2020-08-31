Travala.com (AVA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.87 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $53.51 million and $1.87 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Travala.com token can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00011535 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00142641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.46 or 0.01678588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00202867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00180617 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,400.94 or 2.85377386 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,228,716 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,637,378 tokens. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.