Trias Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Trias token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $1.88 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trias has traded 30% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00143675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.97 or 0.01700457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00201514 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00182351 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,216.85 or 2.83882417 BTC.

Trias Token Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

