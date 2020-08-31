TrustVerse (TRV) Price Up 5.8% This Week

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $11.23 million and $288,127.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00041987 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.75 or 0.05727581 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00035679 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00015015 BTC.

TrustVerse Token Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,730,109 tokens. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

