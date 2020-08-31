Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Price Down 71.5% Over Last Week

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 71.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $599,628.23 and approximately $693.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0580 or 0.00000496 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care . The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

