Universa Trading 3.8% Lower This Week (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Universa has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Universa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Livecoin. Universa has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $52,428.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Universa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00143236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.47 or 0.01695772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00202908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00181442 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,769.29 or 2.88529283 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,292,957,044 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.