Utrust Market Cap Tops $86.04 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Utrust has a total market cap of $86.04 million and $3.82 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Utrust has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00041703 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $674.68 or 0.05766080 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035867 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Utrust (UTK) is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

