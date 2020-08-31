Vanadian Energy (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Vanadian Energy (OTCMKTS:COOSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COOSF traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.92. Vanadian Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Vanadian Energy Company Profile

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company produces enzymated pellets for use in the production of biosourced and biodegradable plastics. It also recycles plastic waste into plastic materials; and produces polylactic acid.

