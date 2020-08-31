Vanadian Energy (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Vanadian Energy (OTCMKTS:COOSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:COOSF traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.92. Vanadian Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.
Vanadian Energy Company Profile
