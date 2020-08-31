Velas Reaches Market Capitalization of $61.16 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $61.16 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001580 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006465 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000321 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002301 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,089,310,452 coins and its circulating supply is 1,404,126,919 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.