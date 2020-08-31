VITE (VITE) Price Reaches $0.0314 on Top Exchanges

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a total market capitalization of $14.77 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,002,387,379 coins and its circulating supply is 469,816,268 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars.

