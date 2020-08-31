VouchForMe (IPL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $20,016.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and Coinbe. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $285,549.88 and $20,016.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00143553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.01693960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00201567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00181425 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,670.03 or 2.87892980 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Coinbe and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

