Wagerr (WGR) Tops One Day Volume of $4,032.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $9.43 million and approximately $4,032.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002080 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 212,736,823 coins and its circulating supply is 191,357,209 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

