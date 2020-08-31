Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) will post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.69. Waste Connections posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Waste Connections stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,906. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $105.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

In other Waste Connections news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

