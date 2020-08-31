WazirX (WRX) Market Cap Tops $31.02 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One WazirX token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001161 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $31.02 million and $2.77 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WazirX has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00143553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.01693960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00201567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00181425 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,670.03 or 2.87892980 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s total supply is 999,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,379,456 tokens. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

WazirX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

