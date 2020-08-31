Webcoin Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 61.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Webcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $24.43, $10.39 and $32.15. In the last seven days, Webcoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Webcoin has a market capitalization of $55,968.81 and $127.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00042124 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.47 or 0.05731219 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035750 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Webcoin Profile

WEB is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,653,049 coins. The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday

Buying and Selling Webcoin

Webcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $51.55, $20.33, $5.60, $32.15, $50.98, $24.43, $10.39, $24.68, $7.50, $13.77 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

