Wings (WINGS) Achieves Market Cap of $16.77 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Wings token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001466 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wings has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $16.77 million and $44,816.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00041703 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $674.68 or 0.05766080 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035867 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,759,637 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

