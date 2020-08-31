X-CASH (XCASH) Hits 1-Day Volume of $95,390.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000468 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00043232 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000489 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 56,591,149,318 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

