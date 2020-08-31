XeniosCoin (XNC) Reaches One Day Volume of $109,342.00

XeniosCoin (CURRENCY:XNC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One XeniosCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XeniosCoin has a total market cap of $29.33 million and $109,342.00 worth of XeniosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XeniosCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XeniosCoin Coin Profile

XNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 28th, 2016. XeniosCoin’s total supply is 100,413,374 coins and its circulating supply is 76,274,958 coins. XeniosCoin’s official website is xenioscoin.com . XeniosCoin’s official Twitter account is @Xencoin

Buying and Selling XeniosCoin

