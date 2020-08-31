yearn.finance Hits Market Cap of $995.27 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for $33,216.85 or 2.83882417 BTC on major exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $995.27 million and $889.89 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 155.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00143675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.97 or 0.01700457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00201514 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00182351 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000147 BTC.

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,963 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn . yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance

yearn.finance Token Trading

yearn.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

