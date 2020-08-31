YOU COIN (YOU) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $6.71 million and $944,339.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00144010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.38 or 0.01687944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00201823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00184194 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,885.92 or 2.81233569 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

