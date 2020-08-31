Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LG Display’s earnings. LG Display reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LG Display will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LG Display.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. LG Display had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 24.04%.

LPL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded LG Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LG Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NYSE LPL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.35. 485,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,066. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.02. LG Display has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $7.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 24.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LG Display by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

