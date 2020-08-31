Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 117.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLYA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $5,955,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden bought 8,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,947.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLYA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 652,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.